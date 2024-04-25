Top officials in Israel have acknowledged the failure of an Israeli sabotage campaign against international funding for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees [UNRWA], Israel’s Haaretz daily reported.

"Several countries have announced over the past few weeks that they will renew the funding to UNRWA which they froze at the start of Tel Aviv's war on Gaza in the wake of Israeli claims that the organisation was cooperating with [the Palestinian group] Hamas," said the daily.

"In recent days, the Israeli campaign against UNRWA has received a series of blows, including an announcement by Germany, one of Israel's main supporters, of its intention to resume funding for the agency which it froze last January."

Germany’s decision came after former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna announced on Monday the results of an investigation conducted at the request of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres into Israeli allegations of the involvement of 12 UNRWA staffers in the October 7 Hamas raid.

UNRWA's neutrality

"Israel has yet to provide evidence" for its link allegations against personnel of UNRWA, the Independent Investigative Group revealed.

The group's report involved extensive field visits and engagement with various stakeholders across several regions.

The group, led by Colonna, commenced its work on February 13 and shed light on the investigation into UNRWA's adherence to the principle of neutrality.

Saying that UNRWA has implemented numerous mechanisms and procedures to uphold humanitarian principles, the report particularly emphasised the agency's neutrality.

Haaretz reported that "political sources in Israel have acknowledged in talks with foreign diplomats in recent days that Jerusalem had not succeeded in influencing the report in the way it had had hoped and that it is clear following the report's publication that other countries will join Germany and renew funding for the agency."

"So far, the most important countries that have already decided to renew funding to UNRWA – most of them did so before the publication of the Colonna report – have been France, Canada, Australia, Sweden, Norway, Spain and Japan.”

Israel is mainly concerned that the US and UK, its two strongest supporters in the international arena today, will reverse their decisions to halt funding to the UN agency, according to Haaretz.