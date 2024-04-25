US officials on Thursday will meet with members of Niger's government on the withdrawal of American troops from the African country, said a Pentagon spokesman.

"Per the US State Department, US Ambassador to Niger Kathleen FitzGibbon and Maj. Gen. Kenneth Ekman, US Africa Command Director of Strategy, Engagement and Programs, will meet with National Committee for Safeguarding the Homeland (CNSP) officials April 25 in Niamey, Niger to initiate discussions on an orderly and safe withdrawal of US forces from Niger," Major General Patrick Ryder said Wednesday in a statement.

Christopher Maier, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low-Intensity Conflict, and Lt. Gen. Dagvin Anderson, Joint Staff Director for Joint Force Development, will conduct follow-up meetings in the capital Niamey next week, Ryder added.

The US has approximately 1,100 forces in Niger.