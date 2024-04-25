WORLD
2 MIN READ
34 arrested during pro-Palestine protest at University of Texas camps
FOX 7 Austin photographer slammed to the ground and arrested by Department of Public Safety.
34 arrested during pro-Palestine protest at University of Texas camps
Students build a protest encampment in support of Palestinians at USC / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Shereena QaziShereena Qazi
April 25, 2024

The number of pro-Palestine protestors who were arrested during a demonstration at the University of Texas has risen to 34, authorities said.

"As of 9 p.m., 34 arrests have been made by law enforcement on the UT Austin campus related to today’s protest," said the Texas Department of Public Safety on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday

Among the arrested was a FOX 7 Austin photographer who was filming the demonstration by the students on the UT Austin campus.

Social media footage shows the photographer being slammed to the ground and taken away in handcuffs.

The students staged a walkout to demand the university divest from weapons manufacturing in connection with Israel.

RECOMMENDED

The demonstration turned violent after Texas Department of Public Safety troopers intervened in the gathering.

The demonstrations are part of nationwide campus protests in solidarity with Palestine which demand the educational institutions divest from companies that are doing business with Israel.

The Department of Public Safety said it is responding at the request of the university and Governor Greg Abbott.

Abbott said the arrests will continue until the crowd disperses.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage