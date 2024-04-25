April 25 marks Anzac Day, a solemn occasion of remembrance observed in Australia, New Zealand, and Türkiye, honouring the fallen soldiers who fought in the Battle of Gallipoli during World War I.

The day holds deep significance for the nations involved, symbolising not only the valour of Turkish troops and the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (Anzac), but also the enduring friendship that has blossomed between the former adversaries.

As the dawn broke over Gallipoli on Thursday, hundreds had once again gathered for the annual dawn service to pay tribute to the courage and sacrifice of those who served.

About 500 Australians and New Zealanders crossed from the Canakkale city centre to the Gallipoli Peninsula at night. Some huddled in sleeping bags and blankets, braving the chill of the night, reflecting on the sacrifices made over a century ago.

'The Anzac spirit'

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Richard Marles, and New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Winston Peters, addressed the crowd on the meaning and importance of the day.

Memorialising the almost nine thousand Australian soldiers who lost their lives at Gallipoli, Marles said: "109 years ago today, at this time, here, the Anzac spirit was born."

Peters, for his part, celebrated that nations that were enemies 100 years ago are friends today.

"There has never been a greater need for diplomacy to de-escalate conflicts and reduce tensions," he said, adding that humanity should come together to preserve peace.

Eceabat District Governor Murat Cicek was present on behalf of Türkiye, and laid wreaths in the event area along with representatives from other countries. A moment of silence was observed.

Battle of Canakkale

The Battle of Canakkale, or Gallipoli, marked a pivotal moment in World War I.

On the dawn of April 25, 1915, volunteer Anzac soldiers arrived at Gallipoli as part of a larger Allied mission aiming to seize control of the peninsula, thereby opening a route for the capture of Istanbul, the capital of the Ottoman Empire.