Taiwanese president-elect Lai Ching-te named his cabinet and security team appointees on Thursday as he prepares to take office next month.

Lai said Thursday the island was "facing unprecedented challenges" ahead of his inauguration on May 20.

"In the face of the rise of authoritarianism and China pressing closer, the national security team must not shirk our responsibility, must take the country's future as our own mission, and must shoulder the duty to defend our country," he said.

Lai named security council head Wellington Koo as his new defence minister, replacing Chiu Kuo-cheng.

Koo said Taiwan was the "most important link" in maintaining regional peace and stability, adding that "we need to take part in the development of cooperative deterrence".

"Our primary goal is to complicate the calculations of the other side of the Strait and to make China's timetable for potential reckless military actions constantly postponed in order to maintain stability in Taiwan Strait," he said.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu will take over as head of the national security council, Lai said.