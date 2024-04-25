Thailand has issued fresh warnings about scorching hot weather as the government said heatstroke has already killed at least 30 people this year.

City authorities in Bangkok on Thursday gave an extreme heat warning as the heat index was expected to rise above 52°C.

Temperatures in the concrete sprawl of the Thai capital hit 40.1°C on Wednesday and similar levels were forecast for Thursday.

A wave of exceptionally hot weather has blasted parts of South and Southeast Asia this week, prompting schools across the Philippines to suspend classes and worshippers in Bangladesh to pray for rain.

The heat index a measure of what the temperature feels like taking into account humidity, wind speed and other factors was at an "extremely dangerous" level in Bangkok, the city's environment department warned.

Authorities in Udon Thani province, in the kingdom's rural northeast, also warned of blazing temperatures on Thursday.

The health ministry said late Wednesday that 30 people had died from heatstroke between January 1 and April 17, compared with 37 in the whole of 2023.