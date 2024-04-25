A Palestinian businessman displaced by the war in Gaza is bringing a taste of home for fellow refugees with a Shawarma restaurant he has opened in Cairo.

"The Restaurant of Rimal Neighbourhood" offers Shawarma, a Middle Eastern dish of thinly-sliced meat, and other Palestinian and Arab dishes.

"The name comes to eternalize Rimal, my neighborhood, and to eternalize my homeland too," said Basem Abu Al-Awn.

"It is also to replace the restaurant I once had in Gaza. Two restauran ts of mine, in addition to my house and the houses of my relatives, were destroyed," he said.

Abu Al-Awn hopes his time outside Gaza will be temporary and he is determined to return to the enclave once Israel's war on it is over.

"I will return, even if I have to set up a tent near to the rubble of my house. We are going back to Gaza and we will rebuild it," he told Reuters.

Rimal was Gaza City's busiest shopping center, with large malls and main bank offices before Israeli forces reduced most of it to rubble. It was also home to Gaza's most famous Shawarma places.

"The taste is the same, people tell us it tastes as if they are eating it in Gaza," said Ahmed Awad, the new restaurant's manager.

"The Egyptians who get to try our place keep coming back. They tell us the taste is nice and is different from the Shawarma they usually get," Awad said.

Gaza Shawarma spices are unique and scarce in Cairo, so credit goes to Awad's father, who mixes those available to give the dish a special Palestinian taste.