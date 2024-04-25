Many universities in Türkiye have spoken up against the disproportionate use of force by the police against students protesting in solidarity with Palestine's Gaza across the United States.

Universities in Türkiye issued statements in support of the student protests — which started a few days ago at Columbia University in the US and spread to universities in different states — and strongly condemned the police violence against them.

"For more than 6 months, violence has been used against university students who have been peacefully protesting against the atrocities aimed at destroying innocent people living in Gaza," the joint statements by 25 universities read.