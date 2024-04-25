WORLD
Turkish universities back pro-Palestine protests on US college campuses
A joint statement by 25 universities states that disproportionate response to peaceful protests of university students in the United States is a "blow to fundamental human rights and academic freedom.
Student protests over Israel's war on Gaza have popped up on an increasing number of college campuses following last week's arrest of more than 100 demonstrators at Columbia University. / Photo: AP / AP
April 25, 2024

Many universities in Türkiye have spoken up against the disproportionate use of force by the police against students protesting in solidarity with Palestine's Gaza across the United States.

Universities in Türkiye issued statements in support of the student protests — which started a few days ago at Columbia University in the US and spread to universities in different states — and strongly condemned the police violence against them.

"For more than 6 months, violence has been used against university students who have been peacefully protesting against the atrocities aimed at destroying innocent people living in Gaza," the joint statements by 25 universities read.

"We recognise the disproportionate response to the peaceful protests of university students as a blow to fundamental human rights and academic freedom, and we deeply regret and strongly condemn it," Turkish universities stressed.

They noted that some students have even been detained, and universities have opted to switch to distance learning to stop the protests.

From Columbia University to Yale, New York University to Harvard, protesters have been demanding that their universities support calls for a ceasefire in Gaza and cut ties with companies linked to Israel.

Israel's war on besieged Gaza, now in its 202nd day, has killed at least 34,262 Palestinians — 70 percent of them babies, children and women — and wounded over 77,229 people.

