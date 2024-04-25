TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye rejects Chilean Chamber of Deputies' resolution on 1915 events
Turkish Foreign Ministry stresses that parliaments lack the authority to interpret or make judgments on historical events.
Türkiye rejects Chilean Chamber of Deputies' resolution on 1915 events
Türkiye objects to the presentation of the incidents as "genocide," describing them as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties. / Others
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
April 25, 2024

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has dismissed a resolution adopted by the Chamber of Deputies of Chile, which recognised the events of 1915 a so-called "genocide," as null and void.

“Parliaments have no authority to interpret or pass a judgement on history,” the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

It asserted that the resolution adopted on Wednesday goes against the 1948 UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, which stipulates that the crime can only be determined by a competent court.

The ministry reiterated Türkiye's stance on the events of 1915 and called for a respectful and scholarly examination of history, free from political agendas.

RelatedTürkiye slams use of '1915 events' for political gains

Misrepresenting historical events

RECOMMENDED

On Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry rejected “one-sided” statements on the events of 1915 "that have been made to satisfy certain radical circles."

“These statements, which misrepresent historical events, also contradict international law. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has clearly stated that the events of 1915 are legitimate subject of debate," the ministry said in a statement.

Türkiye, on the events of 1915, says deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Türkiye objects to the presentation of the incidents as "genocide," describing them as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Türkiye and Armenia as well as international experts to tackle the issue.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage