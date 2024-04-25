Israel has stepped up air strikes on Rafah overnight, killing at least six Palestinians, medics said, after saying it would evacuate civilians from the Gaza border city and storm it despite allies' warnings this could cause mass casualties.

Israeli warplanes had hammered the north for a second day on Wednesday, shattering weeks of comparative calm there, and Israel said it was moving forward in Rafah, on the southern border with Egypt.

In the seventh month of a devastating air and ground war in the besieged Gaza, Israeli forces also resumed bombarding northern and central areas of the enclave, as well as east of Khan Younis in the south.

Escalating Israeli threats to invade Rafah, the last refuge for around a million civilians who fled Israel's juggernaut further north earlier in the war, have nudged some families to leave for the nearby Al Mawasi coastal area or try to make their way to points further north, residents and witnesses said.

Related UN raises 'war crime' alert as 300+ bodies are found in Gaza mass graves

'Escaping from one trap into another'

However, the number of displaced people departing Rafah remained small, with many having nowhere safe to go.

Mohammad Nasser, 34, a father of three, said he had quit Rafah two weeks ago and now lived in a shelter in Deir al Balah in central Gaza to avoid being caught by surprise by an Israeli invasion and unable to escape.

"We escape from one trap into another, searching for places Israel calls safe before they bomb us there. It is like the rat and trap game," he told Reuters via a chat app.

"We are trying to adapt to the new reality, hoping it will become better, but I doubt it will."

Gaza medics and Hamas media reported five Israeli airstrikes on Rafah early on Thursday that hit at least three houses, killing at least six people including a local journalist.