Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has resigned, his office said, as a transitional council prepares to lead the country aiming to bring back tranquility amid the havoc caused by widespread gang violence.

Henry's finance minister, Patrick Boisvert, will lead as interim prime minister, according to the nation's official gazette.

"Today is an important day in the life of our dear republic, this day in effect opens a view to a solution... to the multidimensional crises the country faces," Boisvert said after the formal swearing-in of the transitional council on Thursday morning.

In a letter dated Wednesday and shared on social media on Thursday, Henry said his administration had "served the nation in difficult times."

Related Haiti sets up transition council to select next premier and Cabinet

'Vital step'

Haiti's outgoing government formalised the transition process two weeks ago, a month after Henry announced he would resign once the council was in place.

Henry left Haiti in February to seek international help for police in their battles with armed and powerful gangs. But he was left stranded outside the country as alliances of the gangs threatened to completely take over the capital. Struggling to return, Henry announced his intended resignation.