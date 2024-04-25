Young protesters from across the US capital have banded together to form a pro-Palestine encampment less than a kilometre from the White House to demand their schools condemn Israel's onslaught in besieged Gaza and divest from businesses and defence firms tied to Israel — part of wider Student Spring demonstrations that began at Columbia University last week and have now become a nationwide movement.

The encampment on Thursday saw students from Georgetown University and George Washington University form a sit-in on the latter's University Yard, which is just over three blocks from the White House.

Hundreds of students walked out of classes at Georgetown. A smaller group consisting of dozens of protesters then marched from the Catholic university to the encampment site.

Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags, beat drums and chanted slogans. Despite a robust police presence on the edges of the encampment, there were no serious incidents.

One pro-Israel counter-protester was removed from the area by police. Three officers led the demonstrator away as he held a small Israeli flag between his hands.

It is unclear if students from four other major universities in Washington, DC — Howard University, American University, Gallaudet University and the University of the District of Columbia — have joined the demonstration.

TRT World'sSelina Downes, reporting from the protest site, said: "Protesters say they are going to remain here on campus until their demands are met, although campus security has said they have to vacate by 7 pm this evening."

A protester, Moataz Salim, who is from besieged Gaza, told TRT World that he feels he has a duty to do everything he can to support Palestine.

"It [protesters demand] started off with a permanent ceasefire, I don't think that's enough anymore, we need an end to the occupation, and we need a free Palestine," he told TRT World.

"It's clear the world leaders, especially here in the US and Western nations, will not hold them accountable, so it's up to us, the people, to do everything we can whether to disrupt, confront politicians, or to say we're here, you're not going to get rid of us. You're going to divest [from Israel]."

Taking a shot at GWU, Salim said: "We know the university has a history of suppressing Palestinian speech. Whenever they send out emails from the president or dean of students, they refuse to mention the word Palestine; that's how absurd it's gotten."