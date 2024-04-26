Students in Paris have protested again after police broke up a pro-Palestine solidarity demonstration the night before at one of France's most prestigious universities.

Students at Sciences Po [Paris Institute of Political Studies] on Thursday accused management of calling in police to break up a pro-Palestinian protest by dozens of students gathered on a central Paris campus on Wednesday night.

"The director has crossed a red line by deciding to send in the police," Ines Fontenelle, a member of the Student Union at Sciences Po, told the AFP agency as 150 students gathered again.

"Management must take steps to restore a climate of trust."

Union spokesperson Eleonore Schmitt said the students would continue to mobilise "despite repression".

The union earlier said the decision by university officials to call in the police was "both shocking and deeply worrying" and reflected "an unprecedented authoritarian turn".

On Wednesday evening, dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators occupied the amphitheater outside one of the university's campuses in the French capital's 7th district.

In a statement to AFP, university officials said the demonstration added to "tensions" at Sciences Po.

After discussions with management, most of the protesters agreed to leave, but "a small group of students" refused to do so and "it was decided that the police would evacuate the site," the statement said.

Sciences Po said it regretted that "numerous attempts" to have the students leave the premises peacefully had led nowhere.

Students had set up around ten tents. When members of law enforcement arrived, "50 students left on their own, 70 were evacuated calmly from 0:20 am", and the police "left at 1:30 am, with no incidents to report," the police said.