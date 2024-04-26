The seven World Central Kitchen aid workers killed by Israeli air strikesrepresented the "best of humanity" who risked everything "to feed people they did not know and will never meet," Jose Andres, the celebrity chef who founded the organisation, told mourners who gathered in the US capital to honour the dead.

Speaking at Washington National Cathedral on Thursday, Andres said the official [Israeli] explanation of their killing is not good enough, and there was no excuse for it.

"I know we all have many unanswered questions about what happened and why," Andres told mourners, demanding an investigation.

He appeared to struggle at times to maintain his composure, his words focused on the lives and contributions of the aid workers as he pleaded for greater compassion.

"The seven souls we mourn today were there so that hungry people could eat," said Andres, reading aloud their names. "Their examples should inspire us to do better, to be better."

The workers were killed on April 1 when munitions fired from Israeli armed drones ripped through vehicles in their convoy as they left one of World Central Kitchen’s warehouses: Palestinian Saifeddin Issam Ayad Abutaha; Britons John Chapman, James Kirby and James Henderson; dual U.S.-Canadian citizen Jacob Flickinger; Australian Lalzawmi Frankcom; and Polish citizen Damiam Sobol.

Hanging on the altar behind Andres were flags of the slain humanitarian workers' home countries, alongside the red, green, black and white Palestinian flag.

More than 550 mourners sat in pews below the cathedral's soaring stained glass windows.

Andres spoke in depth about each one and their contributions to the work of feeding people suffering through disaster and deprivation — human-made and natural — around the world.

He said Chapman was "brave, selfless and strong" and had the ability to make people around him feel "loved and protected."

Andres said Flickinger was a problem-solver, "exactly what you need" in the chaos of a disaster zone and Frankcom gave "joy to others even more than she gave food."