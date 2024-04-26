Friday, April 26, 2024

1616 GMT — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has said he saw fresh momentum in talks to end the war in Gaza and return the remaining Israeli hostages.

"I believe that there is a renewed effort under way involving Qatar and Egypt as well as Israel to try to find a way forward," Sullivan told MSNBC in an interview.

"Do I think that there is new momentum, new life in these hostage talks? I believe there is."

1800 GMT — Türkiye slams Israeli foreign minister’s social media post

Türkiye has slammed a recent social media post by the Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, calling it "banal."

"The social media post by the Israeli Foreign Minister targeting President Erdogan is a banal statement that is devoid of any seriousness," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

"Targeting President Erdogan, who expressed the facts in all their nakedness, in this way is an indication of the state of mind of the Israeli government,” the statement added.

The ministry stressed that all members of the Israeli government would "be brought to justice" for their actions.

1725 GMT — New pro-Palestinian encampments erected at two US universities

New anti-war encampments were established at the University of North Carolina and Arizona State University as protests calling for their institutions of higher learning to condemn Israel's war on Gaza and divest from Israeli firms persist.

Police attempted to clear the sit-in at Arizona State University, but protesters defiantly remained on a campus lawn after their tents were torn down and carried away by law enforcement. Demonstrators attempted to gather what they could, and locked arms around a canopy that was left standing.

1624 GMT — UN gives update on 19 staff accused by Israel

UN investigators examining Israeli accusations that 12 staff from the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA took part in the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks have closed one case due to a lack of evidence from Israel and suspended three more, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has said.

He said the inquiry by the Office for Internal Oversight Services (OIOS) continues into the remaining eight cases.

In the closed case, Dujarric said "no evidence was provided by Israel to support the allegation s against the staff member" and that the U.N. is "exploring corrective administrative action to be taken in that person's case."

1617 GMT — Israel to Egypt: 'one last chance' at hostage deal before Rafah assault

Israeli officials told their Egyptian counterparts that Israel is ready to give hostage negotiations "one last chance" to reach a deal with Hamas before moving forward with an invasion of Rafah, Axios cited two Israeli officials as saying.

"Israel told Egypt that it is serious about preparations for the operation in Rafah and that it will not let Hamas drag its feet," it quoted one of the officials as saying.

1559 GMT — 37M tonnes of debris in Gaza could take years to clear: UN

There are some 37 million tonnes of debris to clear away in Gaza once the Israeli offensive is over, a senior official with the UN Mine Action Service has said.

And unexploded ordnance buried in the rubble would complicate that work, said UNMAS' Pehr Lodhammar, who has run mine programmes in countries such as Iraq. It was impossible to say how much of the ammunition fired in Gaza remained live, said Lodhammar.

"We know that typically there is a failure rate of at least 10 percent of land service ammunition," he told journalists in Geneva. "What we do know is that we estimated 37 million tonnes of debris, which is approximately 300 kilos of debris per square metre," he added.

Starting from a hypothetical number of 100 trucks, that would take 14 years to clear away, he said.

1409 GMT — ICC decisions will not affect Israel's actions: Netanyahu

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that any rulings issued by the International Criminal Court would not affect Israel's actions but would "set a dangerous precedent".

"Under my leadership, Israel will never accept any attempt by the International Criminal Court in the Hague to undermine its basic right to defend itself," Netanyahu said in a statement shared on Telegram.

"While decisions made by the court in the Hague will not affect Israel's actions, they will set a dangerous precedent that threatens soldiers and public figures."

1407 GMT — Saudi to host top Arab, EU diplomats for Gaza talks: officials

Top Arab and European diplomats are expected to begin arriving in the Saudi capital this weekend for an economic summit and meetings on the war in Gaza, diplomatic officials said.

The two-day World Economic Forum special meeting, scheduled to begin in Riyadh on Sunday, includes in its official programme appearances by the Saudi, Jordanian, Egyptian and Turkish foreign ministers.

A Gaza-focused session on Monday is set to feature newly appointed Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Sigrid Kaag, the United Nations aid coordinator for Gaza.

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne is among European officials travelling to Riyadh during the summit for talks on the war.

1346 GMT — Israeli assault on Rafah will bring 'disaster' to MidEast: aid group

An Israeli assault on southern Gaza's Rafah area would spell disaster for civilians, not only in Gaza but across the Middle East, the head of an aid group has warned, saying the region faced a "countdown to an even bigger conflict".

Jan Egeland, the Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, told Reuters that 1.3 million civilians seeking refuge in Rafah - including his aid group's staff - were living in "indescribable fear" of an Israeli offensive.

Israel has stepped up airstrikes on Rafah this week after saying it would evacuate civilians ahead of an all-out assault, despite allies' warnings this could cause mass casualties.

1332 GMT — Hamas criticises US proposal that ignores Gaza ceasefire demand

Hamas has criticised a proposal from the United States and 17 other countries that called on it to release all of its hostages as a pathway to end the crisis in Gaza, saying it failed to address Palestinian demands, a statement said.

Hamas is open to ceasefire ideas and sticks to the main demands outlined by the group, the statement added.

1331 GMT — Scores arrested as Berlin police clear Gaza war protesters’ camp

Police have violently cleared a camp of Gaza war protesters at the German parliament, arresting several people.

There were "repeated crimes and violations" committed by residents of the protest camp, including acts of violence by residents against police officers, police wrote on X.

According to police, they had repeatedly asked the residents of the camp to leave the site and when they refused, they proceeded to start arresting mainly young protesters who were seen flashing the victory sign with their fingers as they were whisked away to the police vehicle.

1243 GMT — Israel, Palestine dispute turned into conflict between oppressors and oppressed: Türkiye

The long-running dispute between Israel and Palestine is no ordinary conflict but rather a struggle between oppressors and the oppressed, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

"The conflict between Israel and Palestine has ceased to be a war and has turned into a struggle of the oppressors and the oppressed," Hakan Fidan told a joint news conference with Winston Peters, his counterpart from New Zealand.

The conflict also evolved into a "struggle between the founders of the international system and the oppressed within this system," he added.

He said Israel has not only been killing Palestinians but also international law.

1257 GMT — Netanyahu etches his name as 'butcher of Gaza': Erdogan

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, like villains before him, has etched his name in history with shame as the butcher of Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Speaking in Istanbul, he said anyone looking for "modern pharaohs need not look far, just look at those who have mercilessly killed 35,000 Palestinians in the last 203 days".

Türkiye would continue its struggle for a free Palestine, he said, adding no one should expect Ankara to remain silent in the face of Israel's genocidal acts in Gaza.

1241 GMT — Gaza protests a hallmark of democracy: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said protests at US universities over US-ally Israel's war in Gaza are a hallmark of American democracy, but criticised what he called the "silence" about Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

"In our own country, it's a hallmark of our democracy that our citizens make known their views, their concerns, their anger, at any given time, and I think that reflects the strength of the country, the strength of democracy," Blinken said.

1139 GMT — EU commits $73M more for Gaza aid

The European Union has said it was giving an extra $73 million to provide desperately needed aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

"In light of the continued deterioration of the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and the steady rise of needs on the ground, the (European) Commission is stepping up its funding to support Palestinians affected by the ongoing war," an EU statement said.

"This support brings total EU humanitarian assistance to 193 million euros for Palestinians in need inside Gaza and across the region in 2024."

1131 GMT — Israel kills 51 more, raising Gaza death toll to 34,356

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza has said that at least 34,356 people have been killed in the territory during more than six months of Israeli war on the besieged enclave.

The tally includes at least 51 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,368 people have been wounded in Gaza since Israel launched a brutal war on Gaza following the Hamas attack on October 7.

1103 GMT — Team from Gaza mediator Egypt heads to Israel: source

A delegation from mediator Egypt is travelling to Israel, a source close to the Israeli government told AFP, in what local media said is a bid to reignite stalled hostage-release negotiations.

The effort comes alongside preparations for a Israeli military offensive in southern Gaza's Rafah, and with spillover from the war in Gaza leading to stepped-up exchanges of fire over Israel's northern border with Lebanon.

Israel's army said missile fire near that border killed an Israeli civilian.

0825 GMT — Seven Palestinians held by Israeli troops in occupied West Bank raid

Palestinian news agency Wafa reports that seven Palestinians, including a woman, have been detained by Israeli forces during overnight raids that continued till Friday morning inside the occupied West Bank.

In Ramallah province, an Israeli army unit stormed Al-Jalazon refugee camp, where they detained three Palestinians, including a 33-year-old woman, Jehad Nakhla.

In Jenin province, Israeli forces stormed the town of Qabatiya and arrested two Palestinians after raiding and searching their homes.

An Israeli army force stormed Balata refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank city of Nablus, where they detained at least one Palestinian youth.