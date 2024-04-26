Paramedics and rescue teams involved in retrieving civilian bodies from the mass graves discovered at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis have reported organ theft by Israeli military and claimed some Gaza victims were buried alive in the recently discovered graves.

At least 392 bodies, including 165 unidentified individuals, were unearthed from three mass graves following the withdrawal of Israeli military from Khan Younis.

Shocking evidence of torture, including shackling with plastic restraints and disfigurement, emerged from videos and photos of the victims.

Disturbingly, some bodies displayed signs of surgical incisions inconsistent with local practices, fuelling concerns of organ harvesting, according to a report in official Palestiniannews agency WAFA.

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said on Sunday it had "concerns" about possible organ theft from Palestinian corpses, following reports by medical professionals in Gaza who examined some bodies after they were released by Israel.

The NGO claimed it has documented Israeli military confiscating dozens of dead bodies from the Al Shifa and Indonesian hospitals in northern Gaza, alongside others in the south.

Among the grisly discoveries around Nasser Hospital was the mutilated body of a young girl in a surgical gown, suggesting she may have been buried alive, alongside another victim similarly attired.

Akram al Satarri, a journalist based in Gaza, told US news outlet Democracy Now, "Some of the people were tied. Some of the people had medical accessories on their hands, like the cannulas. And when they were unearthed from the ground, it was apparent that they were buried alive."

Field executions