The content recommendation algorithm that powers the online short video platform TikTok has once again come under the spotlight after the US ordered its Chinese owner, ByteDance, to sell the app's US assets or face a nationwide ban.

Here is how it works and why it has attracted more discussion than the technology used by its rivals such as Meta's Instagram, Google's YouTube and Snapchat.

The algorithms are deemed core to ByteDance's overall operations, and ByteDance would rather shut down the app than sell it, Reuters reported citing sources.

China made changes to its export laws in 2020 that give it approval rights over any export of algorithms and source codes, adding a layer of complexity to any effort to sell the app.

Before the emergence of TikTok, many had believed that technology connecting a user's social connections was the secret sauce to a successful social media app, given the popularity of Meta's Facebook and Instagram.

But TikTok showed that an algorithm, driven by the understanding of a user's interest, could be more powerful. Rather than building their algorithm on a "social graph" like Meta has, TikTok executives including CEO Shou Zi Chew have said that their algorithm is based on "interest signals".

While rivals have similar interest-based algorithms, TikTok can turbocharge the algorithm's effectiveness with the short video format, said Catalina Goanta, an associate professor at Utrecht University.

"Their recommender system is very common. But what distinguishes TikTok as an app is the design and the content," she said.

'Dynamic platform'

The short video format enables TikTok's algorithm to become much more dynamic and even capable of tracking changes in users' preferences and interests across time, going as granular as what a user may like during a certain period during the day.