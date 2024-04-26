WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK's Rwanda bill causes increasing influx of migrants to Ireland: Irish FM
More than 80 percent of recent asylum seekers in Ireland crossed into country from UK, according to officials.
UK's Rwanda bill causes increasing influx of migrants to Ireland: Irish FM
The foreign minister also notes the policy was already "impacting on Ireland" as asylum seekers were "fearful" of staying in the UK due to the Rwanda Bill. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Rabiul Islam
April 26, 2024

Ireland's Foreign Minister Micheal Martin has said the UK's controversial Rwanda policy was already "impacting on Ireland," as many asylum seekers are pouring into the country from Northern Ireland over the fear of deportation.

"Maybe that’s the impact it was designed to have," Martin told the British daily Telegraph.

His remarks came after Ireland's Justice Minister Helen McEntee on Thursday told a parliament scrutiny committee that more than 80 percent of recent asylum seekers in Ireland crossed into the country from the UK.

Martin noted the policy was already "impacting on Ireland" as asylum seekers were "fearful" of staying in the UK due to the Rwanda Bill.

The Rwanda Bill, seeking to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, has become law after it received royal assent on Thursday.

RelatedIs UK's 'Rwanda Plan' violating international law?
RECOMMENDED

One of the top priorities

One of the most controversial migration policies of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government, the Rwanda plan has sparked international criticism and mass protests across the UK.

The law will have to address concerns raised by the UK Supreme Court, which had ruled as unlawful the government's original plan to send asylum seekers to the East African country of Rwanda.

It also compels judges to regard Rwanda as a safe country and gives Cabinet ministers the power to disregard parts of the Human Rights Act.

In January 2023, Sunak said tackling small boats, carrying irregular migrants across the English Channel from France, was among the top five priorities of his government after more than 45,000 people reportedly used the route to enter the UK in 2022.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down