Widespread protests against Israel’s brutal military offensive in Gaza, which has killed over 34,000 Palestinians — 70 percent of them women and children — are spreading throughout American campuses.

The movement began at New York City’s Columbia University, where more than 100 arrests were made on April 18 following university president Minouche Shafik’s decision to call in New York Police Department officers to clear the “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” that students had set up.

Protesters are urging the university, and many others in New York City and across the country, to divest from companies with ties to Israel.

This echoes a long history of student-led protests worldwide and on American campuses — including in Columbia’s own, when students in 1968 staged anti-war protests calling for the end of the Vietnam War and the US Army’s involvement in it.

Here are several student protests that made a significant impact and led to far-reaching changes:

Soweto uprising

On the morning of June 16, 1976, an estimated 20,000 Black students across various schools in Soweto, South Africa, gathered for a peaceful demonstration.

The students were protesting the apartheid government’s plan to implement school lessons in Afrikaans — a West Germanic language traced to Dutch colonies in South Africa in the 17th century — but also indicated deeper socio-economic issues under the country’s white-only regime.

The peaceful march turned violent when it was met with armed police force. This led to the death of hundreds of protesters — with estimates ranging from 176 to 700 people killed and more than 1,000 people injured. Among the casualties were 15-year-old Hastings Ndlovu and 12-year-old Hector Pieterson, who were the first to be shot by police.

Despite the violent crackdown, students continued to organise, playing a significant role in fighting and overcoming inequality and oppression caused by apartheid.

Attracting worldwide attention and condemnation of the white-minority-controlled apartheid government, anti-apartheid protests spread throughout the country.

Groups worldwide soon began pushing universities to divest from corporations that supported the South African government, setting the stage for the end of apartheid.

Today, June 16 is recognised as Youth Day in South Africa to honour the students who stood up against an apartheid regime during the Soweto Uprising in 1976.

Velvet revolution

On November 17, 1989, thousands of student protesters participated in what is considered the largest anti-government demonstration in what was then Czechoslovakia, leading to the non-violent overthrow of an authoritarian system and ending over 40 years of communist rule in what is known as the Velvet Revolution.

Protesters chose the date as it was International Students' Day, which commemorates the universities in Prague that were stormed by the Nazis in 1939, killing nine students. Over 1,000 others were sent to concentration camps.

At that time of the protests, the Czechoslovak government, which had been under the control of a single, Moscow-aligned communist party since the end of World War II, severely restricted anti-government speech and suppressed dissent

In the years leading up to the protest, anti-government sentiment had been growing due to the declining economy of the Soviet Bloc and the success of democratic movements in countries like Poland and Hungary.

Despite police repression, the student-led protests continued to spread to other cities and gained significant momentum. By November 20, half a million people filled Prague's streets and demonstrated in Wenceslas Square.

Eight days later, the Communist Party’s leadership resigned, and Czechoslovakia was poised to elect a president for the first time since communist rule in 1948.

On December 8, Václav Havel, a writer and the country's most renowned dissident, was nominated as presidential candidate, before becoming president on December 29.

Anti-Vietnam War protests

Campus unrest in the US during the Vietnam War era was significantly influenced by college student activism, which had a hand in promoting anti-war sentiments to the wider public.

Some of the largest and most coordinated sequences of protests in the US occurred in May 1970, uniting over a million students from more than 880 campuses in a powerful display of solidarity that included walkouts and other disruptive actions, calling for the end of the war.

President Richard M. Nixon had pledged to end the war in Vietnam during his election campaign in 1968. However, in late April 1970, Nixon announced that the war was expanding with the US invasion of Cambodia.

The move was quickly condemned by the international community and sparked strong protests on college campuses such as Kent State University in Ohio, where one of the most prominent protests happened on May 4.

On that day, protests turned deadly when members of the National Guardsmen — who were called to the campus to intervene — opened fire at some 600 peaceful demonstrators, killing four students and injuring nine others.

The shooting had a profound impact, leading to a nationwide student strike that resulted in the closure of hundreds of colleges and universities.

Previously, in April 1968, students from Columbia and Barnard occupied their campuses, demanding the school cut ties with a Pentagon institute conducting research for the Vietnam War.

It turned out to be one of the largest mass detentions in New York City history after police, who removed occupying students by force, were called on campus, with protestors ultimately achieving their goals.