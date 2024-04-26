A Turkish court has handed down seven life sentences to Ahlam Albashir, a Syrian national, for her role in a 2022 terror bombing that resulted in the deaths of six people on Istanbul's Istiklal Street.

The attack, orchestrated by instructions from the PKK/YPG, also left approximately 100 individuals injured in the busy street crowded with shoppers and tourists.

Albashir, identified by police as the perpetrator who planted the bomb, received a total of seven life sentences.

The court's ruling on Friday involved more than 30 other defendants. While four were released from prison, the court ordered 10 defendants to be tried separately due to their unavailability.