From being just another Israeli-American professor with little recognition beyond the sedate academic circles, Shai Davidai shot to global notoriety in a matter of weeks when he demanded—among many other things—that the

US National Guard

be called in to forcibly remove pro-Palestine demonstrators from the Manhattan campus of Columbia University in New York.

An assistant professor at Columbia Business School, Davidai has had a strange bee in his bonnet for many months. He hates the anti-war protesters—many of them his own students—so much so that he’s called them “terrorists” and “Nazis”.

The particular target of his hate are the hundreds of student-activists who’ve beenprotesting on and around the Columbia campus against Israel’s war on Gaza, which has killed more than 34,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since October.

The student-led protests have now spread to a number of university campuses across the country.

For Davidai, these student-activists aren’t merely anti-war campaigners who want an immediate end to the indiscriminate bombing of densely populated Gaza.

He claims the student protesters are out there to egg on Hamas to “harm Jewish students on campus”—just like Adolf Hitler’s chief propagandist Joseph Goebbels, who pushed the anti-Semitic ideology but “never held a gun”.

He is, however, conspicuously silent on Israeli bombs and bullets which have devastated Gaza, besides killing a staggering number of civilians who have nothing to do with the gun.

His claim that student-activists are anti-Semites is demonstrably false because many of them belong to the Jewish faith.

From their Gaza Solidarity Encampment on campus, all they’ve been demanding is that the university pull out its investments from Israeli companies to pressure the Zionist state into ending the brutal war in Palestine. Not a single anti-Jewish demonstration has taken place on campus, Columbia University President Minouche Shafik told a Congress committee last week.

In fact, one of the organisations actively participating in the protests is called the Jewish Voice for Peace. Davidai has called for a ban on the organisation for holding “unauthorised” protests on campus, even though the very name of the organisation has “Jewish” in it.

Scion of the Zion

Born in Israel, Davidai comes from a prominent Zionist family. One online account puts his grandfather as a founding executive of El Al, Israel’s national airline.