Under the auspices of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammed Shia Al Sudani, Iraq, Türkiye, Qatar, and the UAE have sealed a quadrilateral memorandum of understanding in Baghdad, signaling a monumental leap forward for the Development Road Project. This visionary endeavour aims to bolster connectivity and commerce by establishing railway and highway networks from Basra's Grand Faw port, traversing key Iraqi cities, and culminating at the Turkish border.

The Development Road Project is set to revolutionise regional trade, with its vast network spanning from Basra to Mosul and eventually linking to Türkiye. The route, designed by the Italian company PEG Infrastructure, will enter Türkiye via Ovakoy after Mosul. Once completed, the 1,200-kilometre (745-mile) road and railway infrastructure will serve as a critical conduit between the Turkish border and Mersin Port, facilitating trade routes to Europe via Istanbul.

"At a time when global and regional conflicts are escalating, the implementation of this project will demonstrate its significance in stabilising Iraq, one of Türkiye's most crucial neighbours. It will deepen Türkiye-Iraq economic relations and create an alternative trade route regionally and globally," remarked Dr Enes Bayrakli of Turkish-German University. "This project aims to reunite Iraqi geography, which has been divided along ethnic and sectarian lines by imperialist powers post the American occupation, on the north-south axis."

The strategic infrastructure initiative not only aims to shorten travel times between Asia and Europe but also positions Iraq and Türkiye as pivotal transit hubs. The planned capacity expansion of the Grand Faw Port to 90 berths is poised to surpass Dubai's Jebel Ali Port as the largest container port in the Middle East by 2025.

"The Development Road Project will not only deepen Türkiye-Iraq relations in economic cooperation but also in the fight against terrorism and other fields. From a global perspective, the creation of alternative trade routes is of vital importance, as evidenced by the effects of tensions in the Red Sea on world trade," Bayrakli emphasised. "This project will serve Iraq, Türkiye, our region, and global trade and peace. Türkiye's ability to propose alternative trade corridor projects, including the Zangezur Corridor, indicates its re-entry into the stage of history as a pivotal actor."

Türkiye key player in linking trade between Asia and Europe