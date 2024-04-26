The Turkish Television and Radio Corporation launched its latest digital platform, TRT Español, on Friday at a ceremony attended by dignitaries from across Latin America and other countries.

TRT Español aims to cover news in the Spanish-speaking world and tell exciting human interest stories that resonate with audiences from around the world in an independent and impartial way.

A host of distinguished guests, including prominent Latin American ambassadors and international media, attended the platform's inaugural ceremony.

Mariela Sagel, Panama's ambassador to Türkiye, said that she has waited for TRT Español's launch for over a year since meeting TRT Director-General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci in Ankara last year.

Freddy Molina, Venezuela's ambassador to Türkiye, stressed TRT Español's importance as an alternative to other news sources as the media landscape has a "very Westernised vision of the news."

TRT Español can serve as a bridge between "the West and the East", he said.

Elvis Alam, the ambassador of the Dominican Republic in Türkiye, said the new platform would help bring Turkish people closer to his own countrymen, referring to TRT Español as "a way to have a direct exchange in our own language."

"You will know us better, and we will also know you better."

A historic day

TRT World's television anchor, Maria Ramos, opened the event with fellow journalist Alican Ayanlar, outlining her enthusiasm for the new initiative in Spanish, which is spoken in 20 countries.

Under the slogan 'donde las personas importan' or 'The Place Where People Matter', TRT Español will provide compelling stories from Türkiye, Latin America, Spain, and across the globe.

As Ramos and Ayanlar spoke during the event, the TRT Español website went live.

Ramos, an anchor with Hispanic heritage, underscored the cultural richness of the Spanish-speaking world and the bonds and shared values between the people of Türkyie and the Hispanic world.

Türkiye's Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun, also took to the stage to outline his hopes for the new platform to promote rights and justice.

He pledged that Turkish media will "continue fighting against oppression and give a voice to those who are oppressed."

Affording a new voice