A ship has been damaged when it was targeted twice with multiple missiles off Yemen's coast, in the latest attack on international shipping in the Red Sea claimed by Houthi group.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations [UKMTO] security agency said the attack took place southwest of the Yemeni port of Mokha on Friday.

In the first attack, the ship "experienced an explosion in close proximity to the vessel, which was felt by the crew on board", UKMTO said on social media platform X.

"The second attack on the vessel consisted of what is believed to be two missiles, which resulted in damage."

Hours earlier, the British maritime security firm Ambrey also reported an attack off the port of Mokha.

"Three missiles were sighted" in that incident, Ambrey said.

"A Panama-flagged tanker was the closest vessel to these. The tanker was formerly UK-owned [but]... the ownership changed in November 2023," according to Ambrey.

Currently, it said, the vessel is registered in the Seychelles and "was en route from Primorsk, Russia, to Vadinar, India".

Houthi spokesperson Yahya Saree later claimed responsibility for the attack in a post on X.

He said Houthi "naval forces" had "targeted a British oil ship [Andromeda Star] in the Red Sea with a number of appropriate naval missiles, and the ship was directly hit".

The US Central Command also confirmed the attack on the Andromeda Star, as well as another vessel, the MV Maisha.