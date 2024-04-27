Saturday, April 27, 2024

1804 GMT — Ukraine failed to sign an agreement with Russia during talks in Istanbul in 2022 due to “direct pressure” from the UK, according to the Kremlin spokesman.

"(Head of the Ukrainian delegation David) Arakhamia talked about this, the rest is speculation," Dmitry Peskov said at a news briefing in Moscow.

Arakhamia revealed in a November 2023 interview with Ukraine's 11 TV channel that former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised Ukrainian authorities against signing any agreements with Russia and encouraged them to continue fighting.

Currently, there are no grounds for resuming negotiations, however, Russia is consistent in its commitment to resolving disputes through peaceful means if an opportunity arises, Peskov said.

He called potential sanctions targeting Russian liquefied natural gas supplies as "efforts to exclude Russia from energy markets."

“This is beneficial for the US and for a number of other countries. This will mean more expensive gas for end users, primarily the industrial sectors of Europe," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He reiterated Russia's determination to counter such “unfair” competition through legal means.

More updates 👇

1900 GMT — Zelenskyy says Russia targeted gas facilities that secure EU supply

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a Russian attack on his country's energy sector had targeted gas facilities important for supply to the European Union.

Russia continues to supply gas to the EU via Ukraine under a transit deal with Russia's Gazprom that is set to expire in December. Ukraine's energy minister said last month that Kiev had no plans to extend or replace the arrangement with Moscow, which pays Ukraine to export its gas to the EU.

"The main target was the energy sector, various facilities in the industry, both electricity and gas transit facilities, in particular, those gas facilities that are crucial to ensuring safe delivery to the European Union," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

1625 GMT — EU criticises Russia over control of German, Italian firms' units

The European Union criticised Russia for putting subsidiaries of one Italian and one German company under the "temporary external management" of a Gazprom entity, saying the move underscored Moscow's disregard for international norms.

Russian President Vladimir Putin placed the Russian subsidiaries of Italian water heating company Ariston and German appliance maker BSH Hausgeraete under JSC Gazprom Household Systems, according to a decree published on Friday.

"These measures, targeting legitimate economic activities, are yet another proof of Russia’s disregard for international law and rules," a spokesperson for the EU's diplomatic service said in a statement.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the government had summoned Russia's ambassador to provide clarification about the issue, adding that Rome was coordinating with Germany and European Union officials in Brussels.

The EU statement said the moves confirmed that Russia, which is waging war on Ukraine, was "an unpredictable actor also in the economic field, and has created a business climate which is arbitrary and hostile towards foreign investors".

1318 GMT –– Russia steps up offensive on east Ukraine village, Kiev says its forces holding out

Russia has sent more troops to Ocheretyne in eastern Ukraine to reinforce an offensive there, but Kiev's forces largely hold the village and expect US arms deliveries to turn the tide in their favour, the Ukrainian military said.

Russian troops have slowly advanced through at least half a dozen villages on the eastern front since capturing the bastion town of Avdiivka in February as exhausted Ukrainian forces rationed dwindling artillery supplies.

Fierce fighting raged in Ocheretyne on Saturday but Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the eastern command, said Ukrainian forces had the situation "under control" and controlled two-thirds of the village.

Ukrainian troops, he said, were able to shell the part of the village seized by Russian forces and that "the enemy is blocked and measures are being taken to kick them out."

1117 GMT –– Ukraine issues new appeal for air defences, fast weapon supplies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a new appeal for air defences and fast weapons deliveries after the latest Russian strike on the Ukrainian energy sector.