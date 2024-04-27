TÜRKİYE
Turkish, Greek ministers  watch Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet in Istanbul
The play, a collaboration between Turkish State Theaters and Greece's Athens Concert Hall Megaron brings together theatre enthusiasts from both sides of the Aegean Sea.
Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Ersoy joins his Greek counterpart Lina Mendoni to watch Romeo and Juliet in Istanbul. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
April 27, 2024

Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and Greece's Culture Minister Lina Mendoni have come together at Istanbul's Ataturk Cultural Center (AKM) for a performance of William Shakespeare's classic masterpiece, Romeo and Juliet.

The play on Friday, a collaboration between Turkish State Theaters and Greece's Athens Concert Hall Megaron, along with the cultural organisation Lykofos of Yorgos Lykiardopoulos, brings together theatre enthusiasts from both sides of the Aegean Sea.

The project aims to strengthen cultural ties and foster collaboration between art institutions and artists from Greece and Türkiye.

The play premiered Thursday in Istanbul and will continue until April 28.

At a news conference at AKM, Ersoy said rehearsals began on February 18 in Greece.

He highlighted that after captivating audiences in Türkiye, the production will move to Athens in May, with 13 performances planned in both countries.

"We also plan for it to take part in the 14th State Theaters Antalya International Theater Festival to be held in Antalya between May 17 and 27. It will also be staged in different cities of Türkiye and Greece during the summer and the upcoming theatre season, and participation in prestigious European theatre festivals will be possible," he said.

Ersoy expressed a willingness to continue working in coordination and collaboration with relevant institutions and organisations in Greece to enhance cultural relations between both countries further.

Mendoni expressed happiness about the play meeting the audience in Istanbul regarding Turkish-Greek relations.

"This play could be a beginning. As two communities, we can elevate our cultural ties even further. We are pleased to learn that there are not only collaborations at the state level but also joint projects and bilateral cooperation among private organisations.

I look forward to welcoming you to the play staged in Athens on May 16. I am sure the play will be very well received in Athens, too," she said.

