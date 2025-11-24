Egyptian voters headed to the polls on Monday for the second phase of the 2025 parliamentary elections, according to the state-run Al Qahera News channel.

The phase covers 13 governorates comprising 73 electoral districts and 5,287 subcommittees, said the channel.

A total of 1,316 candidates are competing for seats under the individual system, alongside one electoral list contesting the list-based districts in the sectors of Cairo, North-Central-South Delta, and East Delta.

Polling stations opened at 9 am (0600GMT) and will continue receiving voters until 9 pm (1800GMT) on Tuesday, marking two full days of voting.