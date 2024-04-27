Lebanon has moved towards accepting the International Criminal Court's jurisdiction to prosecute violations on Lebanese territory since October, in what Human Rights Watch said was a "landmark step" towards justice for war crimes.

Israeli military and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah have traded fire across Lebanon's southern border in parallel with the Israeli aggression on Gaza in the past months.

That cross-border shelling has killed at least 70 civilians, including children, rescue workers and journalists, among them Reuters visuals reporter Issam Abdallah, who was killed by an Israeli tank on October 13, a Reuters investigation found.

Lebanon's caretaker cabinet voted on Friday to instruct the foreign affairs ministry to file a declaration with the ICC accepting the court's jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute crimes committed on Lebanese territory since October 7.

The decree also instructed the foreign ministry to include in its complaints about Israel to the United Na tions a report prepared by the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO), an independent research institute.