Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to hold talks in Saudi Arabia as part of efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.

Fidan will meet the Gaza Contact Group, which was formed by Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League in Riyadh on April 28-29, as well as foreign ministers from several Western countries, the diplomatic sources said on Saturday.

The talks will also cover the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the sources added.

The contact group was established at a joint summit of the OIC and the Arab League in Saudi Arabia in November to stop the conflict in Gaza and help achieve lasting peace.

The United Nations Security Council had approved a resolution on March 25 calling for an immediate ceasefire but it has never been enacted by Israel.

Türkiye's persistent efforts for ceasefire