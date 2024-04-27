Police in riot gear detained about 100 people as they cleared a pro-Palestine encampment at a Boston university, the latest in a series of clashes on US campuses triggered by protests over Israel's aggression in Gaza.

The action was taken after some protesters resorted to "virulent anti-Semitic slurs, including 'Kill the Jews,'" Northeastern University claimed in a statement on social media platform X.

Police have carried out large-scale arrests at the US universities in recent days, at times using chemical irritants and tasers to disperse demonstrators.

In its statement, Northeastern said campus police backed by local law enforcement moved in Saturday to clear "an unauthorised encampment" on the campus.

"What began as a student demonstration two days ago was infiltrated by professional organisers with no affiliation to Northeastern," the school said.

It added that detained individuals who produced a valid school ID have been released and will face disciplinary proceedings, not legal action.

"Those who refused to disclose their affiliation were arrested," the school said.