WORLD
3 MIN READ
Police detain 100 protesters as pro-Palestine camp cleared at US university
The campus pro-Palestine protests have posed a major challenge to university administrators across the country.
Police detain 100 protesters as pro-Palestine camp cleared at US university
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate in front of a police barricade after police raided an encampment at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 27, 2024.  / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
April 27, 2024

Police in riot gear detained about 100 people as they cleared a pro-Palestine encampment at a Boston university, the latest in a series of clashes on US campuses triggered by protests over Israel's aggression in Gaza.

The action was taken after some protesters resorted to "virulent anti-Semitic slurs, including 'Kill the Jews,'" Northeastern University claimed in a statement on social media platform X.

Police have carried out large-scale arrests at the US universities in recent days, at times using chemical irritants and tasers to disperse demonstrators.

In its statement, Northeastern said campus police backed by local law enforcement moved in Saturday to clear "an unauthorised encampment" on the campus.

"What began as a student demonstration two days ago was infiltrated by professional organisers with no affiliation to Northeastern," the school said.

It added that detained individuals who produced a valid school ID have been released and will face disciplinary proceedings, not legal action.

"Those who refused to disclose their affiliation were arrested," the school said.

RECOMMENDED

Tensions were also escalating Saturday at the University of Pennsylvania, where the college president ordered a campus encampment to be disbanded immediately after what he said were "credible reports of harassing and intimidating conduct."

Meanwhile, Columbia University in New York, where the protests originated, announced Friday that it would not be calling police back to campus after more than 100 people were arrested last week.

"To bring back the NYPD at this time would be counterproductive, further inflaming what is happening on campus, and drawing thousands to our doorstep who would threaten our community," the leaders of the school said in a statement, referring to the New York Police Department.

RelatedPro-Palestine encampments are 'living history lessons' — Columbia students
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing