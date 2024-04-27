Turkish Coast Guard teams have rescued 34 irregular migrants off the coasts of Türkiye's western province of Izmir.

A team was dispatched to the region upon receiving information about a group of irregular migrants off the coast of the Seferihisar district, the Coast Guard Command said on its official website on Saturday.

Some 15 of the rescued migrants, including one child, were on a life raft that was pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek elements.

Nineteen more migrants were rescued off the coast of the Dikili district as their rubber boat was drifting due to engine failure.