Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela, said South Africa was inspired by the determination of Palestinians and so it brought their cause to the international community.

"We are continuously inspired by the steadfastness of Palestinians and we will certainly not disappoint them in carrying their stories and their pride to the international community," said the South African National Assembly member in an interview with Anadolu Agency in Istanbul.

South Africa was the first country to ask the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to try Israel for genocide following the October 7 attacks.

An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

"Well, for us South Africans, the Palestinian issue has always been close and dear to our hearts. The founding father of our nation's democracy, his Excell ency President Nelson Mandela, who is my grandfather, when visiting Gaza in 1995, respectively in 1997, said and made a commitment to the Palestinians that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinian people," he said.

He added that South Africa continues to "champion causes" represented by the former president, including Palestine, as Nelson Mandela considered "the Palestinian struggle to be the greatest moral issue."

'This case can drag for many more years'

Also serving as an envoy for the Global Return Campaign of Global Palestine, an umbrella organisation supporting the Palestinian cause in the Arab world and globally, Mandela referred to the cases at the ICJ and the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"We have been able, as South Africa, to hold the Zionist usurping entity accountable by taking it for the first time in its 76 years of genocide, ethnic cleansing, war crimes and crimes against humanity."

"But we know very well that this case can drag for many more years, if not decades. And Israel, or the usurping entity, may continue acting without impunity. We have seen how they've attacked h umanitarian aid workers and brutally killed some of them.

"And therefore, this for us needs to continue to be many more acts that will continue in advancing the Palestinian struggle. And this is why we are looking at broader avenues as to what we can be able to do. At the government level, we believe that the ICJ and the ICC is not the only avenue."

Mandela also emphasised the need for "reform” in global institutions.