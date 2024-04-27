TÜRKİYE
Turkish boxer secures third consecutive European championship title
Turkish boxer Buse Naz Cakiroglu defeats Russian opponent to win the gold medal in the Women’s Boxing Championships’ 52 kg final in Serbia's capital Belgrade.
Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Türkiye takes the first place of the 2024 EUBC Elite Men & Women Championships flyweight (52 kg) matches in Belgrade. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
April 27, 2024

Turkish boxer Buse Naz Cakiroglu has become the European champion for the 3rd time in a row.

Cakiroglu defeated on Saturday Anastasia Kool from Russia to win the gold medal in the Women’s Boxing Championships’ 52 kg final in Serbia's capital Belgrade.

Having two golds at European Championship events, the 27-year-old previously bagged a silver medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics and a gold in the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championship.

Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Türkiye takes the first place while Anastasiia Kool of Russia takes the second and Venelina Poptoleva of Bulgaria and Dragana Jovanovic of Serbia the third places of the 2024 EUBC Elite Men & Women Championships flyweight (52 kg) matches in Belgrade, Serbia on.

Türkiye's Minister of Youth and Sports, Osman Askin Bak, congratulated her in a social media post on X.

"We are proud. Buse Naz Cakiroglu is European Champion!" the minister said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
