WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mass protest in Tel Aviv demands release of Gaza hostages, early elections
Protesters gather at Kaplan Square in central Tel Aviv, local media reports.
Mass protest in Tel Aviv demands release of Gaza hostages, early elections
Relatives of hostages gather to stage a protest against the government of Prime Minister Netanyahu and demanding an end to Israeli attacks on Gaza.  / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
April 27, 2024

Thousands of Israelis held a protest in the capital Tel Aviv, demanding the release of hostages held in Gaza and calling for early elections, an Israeli media outlet reported.

The Israeli broadcasting authority reported on Saturday that the protesters gathered at Kaplan Square, calling for a hostage swap deal with Palestinian factions in Gaza and for early elections.

Families of hostages held in Gaza also participated in the protests, delivering speeches in front of the demonstrators, according to the authority.

Demonstrations in Israel have intensified following a video which Qassam Brigades released showing two Israeli hostages demanding their release, stating that they are living under difficult conditions amid Israeli bombardment.

In response to the video, families of the hostages said in a statement: “Israel must choose between (invading) Rafah or a deal (with Hamas),” the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

9,000 Palestinians held in Israeli jails

RECOMMENDED

The families urged government members to release the hostages held in Gaza, even if it means ending the war.

Tel Aviv believes 134 Israelis are being held in Gaza, while Israel is holding some 9,000 Palestinians in its jails.

Israel has killed more than 34,300 Palestinians since an October 7, 2023 cross-border attack by Hamas in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed and around 250 hostages taken.  

A previous deal in November saw the release of 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners in exchange for 240 Palestinians, including 71 women and 169 children.

The US, Qatar and Egypt have tried to broker an agreement to release the remaining Israeli captives.

The conflict has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in January issued an interim ruling that ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing