Thousands of Israelis held a protest in the capital Tel Aviv, demanding the release of hostages held in Gaza and calling for early elections, an Israeli media outlet reported.

The Israeli broadcasting authority reported on Saturday that the protesters gathered at Kaplan Square, calling for a hostage swap deal with Palestinian factions in Gaza and for early elections.

Families of hostages held in Gaza also participated in the protests, delivering speeches in front of the demonstrators, according to the authority.

Demonstrations in Israel have intensified following a video which Qassam Brigades released showing two Israeli hostages demanding their release, stating that they are living under difficult conditions amid Israeli bombardment.

In response to the video, families of the hostages said in a statement: “Israel must choose between (invading) Rafah or a deal (with Hamas),” the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

9,000 Palestinians held in Israeli jails