Sunday, April 28, 2024

2107 GMT — World Central Kitchen (WCK) will resume its operations in Gaza after seven of its aid workers were killed in an Israeli strike earlier this month.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire. We are restarting our operation with the same energy, dignity, and focus on feeding as many people as possible," the charity's chief executive officer, Erin Gore, has said in a statement.

WCK will continue to get as much food into Gaza, including northern Gaza, as possible by land, air or sea, he added.

"We have 276 trucks, with the equivalent of almost 8 million meals, ready to enter through the Rafah crossing. We’ll also send trucks from Jordan. We’re exploring the maritime corridor and utilizing the Ashdod Port," Gore added.

More updates 👇

2109 GMT — US senator questions if State Dept assesses Israel's actions adequately

A Democratic senator has questioned whether the Biden administration was properly assessing whether Israel was complying with international law, following a Reuters report that some senior US officials did not find that country's assurances credible.

"This reporting casts serious doubt on the integrity of the process in the Biden administration for reviewing whether the Netanyahu government is complying with international law in Gaza," Senator Chris Van Hollen said in a statement.

The Reuters report found that some senior State Department officials have advised Secretary of State Antony Blinken that they do not find "credible or reliable" Israel's assurances that it is using US-supplied weapons in accordance with international humanitarian law.

2059 GMT — Turkish FM meets counterparts, EU officials over Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with his counterparts from Norway, Jordan and Yemen as well as the EU foreign policy chief in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

"We agreed on the urgency to address regional issues and in particular to end the suffering in Gaza," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on X after the meeting, adding that they had a good conversation on EU-Türkiye relations, emphasizing the need for "cooperation" and continuation of the "engagement."

2020 GMT — Qatari, US officials discuss Gaza, regional issues

Qatar and the US have discussed regional issues, particularly the latest situation in Gaza.

This came during a meeting between Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the US Under Secretary for Management John Bass in Doha.

The meeting “reviewed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America and ways to support and develop them,” a Qatari Foreign Ministry statement said.

1954 GMT — Blinken to visit Israel, Jordan on new Mideast trip

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel and Jordan on a trip through Wednesday, the State Department announced, after the US and Israeli leaders discussed hostage-release talks by telephone.

Blinken will travel to both countries, a State Department official confirmed as the top US diplomat refuelled Sunday in Ireland on his way to a previously announced trip to Saudi Arabia.

1923 GMT — Egypt’s foreign minister, EU foreign policy chief reject Israeli plans to invade Rafah

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell reiterated their opposition to Israel's planned invasion of Rafah, a city in southern Gaza.

This came during a meeting on the sidelines of a two-day World Economic Forum event in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, an Egyptian Foreign Ministry statement said.

According to the statement, Shoukry and Borrell were keen on “exchanging assessments and the results of their contacts with various regional and international parties to end the war in Gaza and put an end to the humanitarian tragedy experienced by the residents of the strip.”

Borrell also learned from the Egyptian foreign minister “about the developments of the ongoing negotiations between Hamas and Israel to achieve an immediate ceasefire and swap of hostages, as well as enhancing the access of humanitarian aid to the strip,” the statement added.

1910 GMT — No major issues on Israel's Gaza truce proposal: Hamas official

A senior Hamas official told AFP that the Palestinian resistance group had "no major issues" with the latest proposal from Israel and Egypt for a Gaza ceasefire.

"The atmosphere is positive unless there are new Israeli obstacles. There are no major issues in the observations and inquiries submitted by Hamas regarding the contents" of the proposal, said a Hamas official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A Hamas delegation led by the movement's senior leader, Khalil al Hayya, would deliver the group's response to the truce proposal during a meeting with Egyptian and Qatari mediators in Cairo on Monday, the official said.

1906 GMT — US president, Israeli premier discuss Rafah

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed southern Gaza's Rafah in a phone call, the White House said.

"The President stressed the need for this progress to be sustained and enhanced in full coordination with humanitarian organisations. The leaders discussed Rafah and the President reiterated his clear position," a White House statement said.

Despite international warnings about a planned Israeli invasion of Rafah, the Israeli army insists on going ahead with attacking the tiny city, which is home to more than 1.4 million displaced Palestinians.

1806 GMT — 30 Israeli paratrooper reservists refuse to take part in Rafah ground attack

At least 30 Israeli paratrooper reservists have refused to answer their call-up to participate in a planned ground attack in Rafah in southern Gaza, according to Israeli media.

Israeli Channel 12 reported that the reservists said they didn’t feel able to take part in their duties.

According to the report, army commanders will not force the reservists to show up to fight in Rafah.

1646 GMT —Israel’s Gantz threatens to topple Netanyahu's government if hostage deal with Hamas blocked

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government “will not have the right to continue to exist” if it blocks a proposed hostage swap with Hamas, War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz said.

"Entering Rafah is important in the long struggle against Hamas, [but] the return of our hostages, who were abandoned by the October 7 government, is urgent and of far greater importance,” he said on X.

Gantz said if a “reasonable” hostage deal to end the Gaza war is obstructed by ministers, “the government will not have the right to continue to exist.”

1524 GMT — US Green Party presidential candidate Stein detained at pro-Palestinian rally

US Green Party’s Jill Stein was detained at a pro-Palestinian rally at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, according to her spokesperson.

According to reports, Stein was among over 100 other people detained by the police during a raid on protest camps on the university campus.

Stein, the Green Party candidate for the 2024 US presidential elections, along with her campaign manager and deputy, was detained, her spokesperson said.

1504 GMT — Israeli army chief approves plans for Rafah ground attack

Israeli army chief of staff Herzi Halevi has approved plans for a ground offensive in Rafah in the southern tip of Gaza, according to Israeli media.

The move comes despite efforts by mediators to reach a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Plans for the Rafah ground attack were approved during a meeting between Halevi, Southern Command chief Yaron Finkelman and other division and brigade commanders, The Jerusalem Post newspaper reported.

The move followed a threat by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to bring down the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he accepts an Egyptian proposal for a Gaza ceasefire.

1455 GMT — UK charity surveys unexploded Israeli bombs to ensure Gaza safety

A UK-based humanitarian group is surveying unexploded Israeli ordnance in Gaza to ensure safety in the Palestinian territory.

Members of Humanity and Inclusion UK, working with Handicap International in Gaza, examined and marked Sunday explosive remnants of Israel’s war in central Gaza’s Deir al Balah.

The group toured the neighborhoods and carried out an initial assessment of the unexploded bombs in the area.

1450 GMT — Gaza aid pier ready in two to three weeks, US says

The White House said that a US-made pier meant to boost aid to Gaza will become operational in a few weeks but cannot replace land routes with trucks as the best way to feed people in the enclave.

The Pentagon said last week that the US military had begun building a pier meant to speed up aid deliveries.

"It will take probably two to three weeks before we can really see an operation," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Sunday on ABC News.

1210 GMT — Hamas to respond to Israeli Gaza truce plan on Monday — official

A senior Hamas official told AFP that the Palestinian group would deliver its response to Israel's latest counterproposal for a Gaza ceasefire on Monday in Egypt.