Extreme heat, jeepney strike halt in-person school in Philippines
Unusually hot weather has blasted the Philippines for weeks, prompting thousands of schools to switch to remote learning.
A man douses himself with water along a street as hot temperatures continue in Manila, Philippines. / Photo: AP / AP
By Rabiul Islam
April 28, 2024

The Philippines will suspend in-person classes in all public schools for two days due to extreme heat and a nationwide strike by jeepney drivers, the education department has said.

"In view of the latest heat index forecast... and the announcement of a nationwide transport strike, all public schools nationwide shall implement asynchronous classes/distance learning on April 29 and 30, 2024," the department said on Sunday on Facebook.

Unusually hot weather has blasted the Philippines for weeks, prompting thousands of schools to switch to remote learning.

The department oversees more than 47,000 schools across the archipelago nation.

Many schools have no air-conditioning, leaving students to swelter in crowded, poorly ventilated classrooms.

In addition, some jeepney drivers also plan to hold a three-day nationwide strike starting on Monday to protest the government's plan to phase out the smoke-belching vehicles used by many Filipinos to commute to work and school.

