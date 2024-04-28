An ammunition explosion at a base in southwestern Cambodia has killed 20 soldiers and wounded several others, PrimeMinisterHunManet said.

Hun Manet said in a Facebook post on Saturday that he was “deeply shocked” when he received the news of the blast at the base in Kampong Speu province.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused it.

Images from the scene showed several badly damaged buildings still smouldering, at least one with its roof blown off, and soldiers receiving treatment in a hospital.

Other photos showed houses with holes in their roofs.

Four buildings — three for storage and one work facility — were destroyed and several military vehicles damaged, Col. Youeng Sokhon, an army officer at the site, said in a brief report to army chief Gen. Mao Sophan, posted on social media.

He added that 25 villagers' homes were damaged as well.

