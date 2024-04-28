WORLD
3 MIN READ
Deadly ammunition blast rocks military base in Cambodia
The explosion not only claimed the lives of at least 20 soldiers but also led to the destruction of four buildings and damage to several military vehicles and 25 villagers' homes.
Deadly ammunition blast rocks military base in Cambodia
Images from the scene showed several badly damaged buildings still smouldering. / Photo: AP / AP
By Rabiul Islam
April 28, 2024

An ammunition explosion at a base in southwestern Cambodia has killed 20 soldiers and wounded several others, PrimeMinisterHunManet said.

Hun Manet said in a Facebook post on Saturday that he was “deeply shocked” when he received the news of the blast at the base in Kampong Speu province.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused it.

Images from the scene showed several badly damaged buildings still smouldering, at least one with its roof blown off, and soldiers receiving treatment in a hospital.

Other photos showed houses with holes in their roofs.

Four buildings — three for storage and one work facility — were destroyed and several military vehicles damaged, Col. Youeng Sokhon, an army officer at the site, said in a brief report to army chief Gen. Mao Sophan, posted on social media.

He added that 25 villagers' homes were damaged as well.

RelatedCambodia king appoints long-ruling Hun Sen's son, army chief as next PM

High temperatures

RECOMMENDED

Cambodia, like many countries in the region, has been suffering from an extended heat wave, and the province where the blast took place registered a high of 39 degrees Celsius (102 F) on Saturday.

While high temperatures normally can't detonate ammunition, they can degrade the stability of explosives over a period of time, with the risk that a single small explosion can set off a fire and a chain reaction.

Kiripost, an online English language news service, quoted a nearby resident as saying a major explosion occurred at about 2:30 pm (0730 GMT), followed by smaller blasts for another hour.

Pheng Kimneang was quoted as saying the windows of a factory nearby were shattered, and homes as far as a kilometre (a half-mile) away suffered minor damage.

Photos of the base show it in a large field, apparently with no civilian structures close by.

Hun Manet offered condolences to the soldiers’ families and promised the government would pay for their funerals and provide compensation both to those killed and those wounded.

A graduate of the US Military Academy at West Point, he was army commander before he was elected last year to serve as prime minister, succeeding his father Hun Sen, who led Cambodia for 38 years before stepping down.

RelatedCambodia opposition leader jailed 27 years for treason
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat
Israeli strikes kill 37 in Gaza in one of deadliest attacks since ceasefire
Chinese military holds 'combat readiness' drills in disputed South China Sea
US government temporarily shuts down
Venezuela’s acting president proposes sweeping amnesty for political prisoners
US Senate passes government funding package as shutdown set to take effect
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing