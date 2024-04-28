As pro-Palestine sit-ins continue to swell across US college campuses, the Gaza Strip's displaced population shared messages of thanks for the solidarity of the students, faculty, and others protesting Israel's offensive.

Using what limited means of expressions are left in the blockaded territory, where Israeli attacks have killed over 34,400 people, Palestinian man Abu Youssef Hamad wrote in English on his tent:

"Thank you students in solidarity with Gaza. Your message has been received."

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Hamad, 43, said Palestinians in Gaza had "no way to express our gratitude to the students protesting in America other than writing a letter of thanks on our tents."

"We thank all the students who stood with us and expressed their solidarity as a result of the genocidal war taking place in Gaza," he added.

"Thank you, American universities," was written on another of the tents set up in the southern city of Rafah, where 1.4 million displaced people from other parts of the enclave have sought refuge.

Hamad added: "We express our thanks to everyone who stands with us."

He urged students to continue the demonstrations "until the devastating Israeli war that has been ongoing in the Gaza Strip since October 7 ends."