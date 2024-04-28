The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) has denied Greek Cypriot media allegations about a "UN proposal for a new solution.”

It said on Saturday that no official meeting proposal had been conveyed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The Foreign Ministry denied allegations in Greek Cypriot media that claimed Guterres presented a “new solution” proposal in Cyprus but the Turkish side rejected it — abandoning the two-state solution, and thus changes occurred in the conditions demanded.

The ministry's statement noted that "Greek Cypriot leadership arranged false news in the media about "the National Council meeting of the Greek Cypriot Administration," attempting to "appear as a 'demanding party' in the international community regarding the Cyprus issue."

The statement also clarified that no other work has been conducted apart from the process led by the Personal Representative of the UN Secretary-General Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar in Cyprus.