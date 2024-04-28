Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has attended talks organized by the Gaza Contact Group in Saudi Arabia, as part of efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Gaza Contact Group, formed by members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League, has convened to discuss steps to boost recognition of a state of Palestine and increase pressure on Israel and its supporters.

Diplomatic sources said the meeting, held in Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, has come to an end, with representatives also discussing decisions to be taken at the upcoming OIC Summit in Banjul, Gambia on May 4.

Fidan will continue his multilateral and bilateral meetings in Riyadh through Monday, sources said.

Efforts for lasting peace