Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich threatened to bring down the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he accepts an Egyptian proposal for a Gaza ceasefire.

“If you decide to fly a white flag and cancel the order to conquer Rafah immediately to complete the mission of destroying Hamas and restore peace for the residents of southern Israel and all of the country’s citizens, and return our abducted brothers and sisters who are held hostage to their homes – then the government you head will have no right of existence,” Smotrich said in a message on X.

He termed accepting the Egyptian ceasefire proposal as a “humiliating surrender.”

Related Smotrich calls for expanding illegal Zionist settlements in West Bank

An Egyptian intelligence delegation held talks with Israeli officials on Friday to discuss a proposed ceasefire deal in Gaza.

The new proposal includes Israel’s willingness to discuss the “restoration of sustainable calm” in Gaza after an initial release of hostages on humanitarian grounds, two Israeli officials told Axios news website.

Hamas confirmed on Friday that it received a new ceasefire proposal and will respond to it soon.

The Palestinian group demands an end to Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza in return for any hostage deal with Tel Aviv.