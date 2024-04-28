Türkiye is in talks with US energy giant ExxonMobil for an over $1 billion deal to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG), Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.

Bayraktar, in an interview with the British daily Financial Times, stated that negotiations were underway with ExxonMobil for 2.5 million tonnes of LNG, valued at approximately $1.1 billion.

The Turkish minister added that the deal could last for 10 years if the negotiations with Exxon are completed, the ministry also said in a statement.

Noting that Ankara imports almost all of its natural gas needs, Bayraktar said that Türkiye aims to create a new supply portfolio without being dependent on a single supplier.

Pointing out that Türkiye is evaluating gas purchase options from different sources to ensure the country’s supply security, Bayraktar said: “For security of supply, we need to get gas from somewhere. It could be from Russia, it could be from Azerbaijan, it could be Iran, or LNG options.”

Ankara will turn to the most suitable options, he added.

Türkiye has seven international natural gas pipelines, five LNG facilities, including three floating storage and regasification units (FSRU), and two underground natural gas storage facilities. The country aims to become a key gas hub in the region, excel as an exporter and be an effective manager of the gas it provides.