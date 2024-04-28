Türkiye has said that the situation in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah appears to be calm after a security incident there.

“Security problems arose in the Chamchamal district of Sulaymaniyah city, Iraq, last Friday. The situation appears to be calm at the moment,” Oncu Keceli, the spokesman for the Turkish Foreign Ministry, said on X on Sunday.

On Friday, three employees were killed in a drone attack on the Khor Mor gas field in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq, according to Chamchamal's Governor Remk Ramadan.

