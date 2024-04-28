WORLD
Mexico road accident claims 14 lives, injures dozens
Tragic road accident in Mexico has resulted in 14 deaths and 31 injuries, according to authorities, as road accidents have been on the rise since 2020.
Mexico road accident amid increasing accident rates since 2020.
April 28, 2024

At least 14 people died and 31 others were injured in a road accident in Mexico, the authorities have announced.

Sunday's accident took place in the state of Mexico, on the outskirts of the capital, when a bus overturned on the roadway, the local safety secretariat said.

"Preliminary figures put the death toll at 14, with a further 31 injured," the same source said.

Road accidents have been on the rise in Mexico since 2020. A total of 377,231 claims were recorded in 2022, according to the National Statistics Institute.

On February 24, 10 people died in a traffic accident in the north-central state of San Luis Potosi, including four minors.

On Saturday, a truck ran over migrants on foot, killing three of them, in the southern state of Oaxaca, reported the local press. The driver is still at large.

