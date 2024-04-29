WORLD
Palestinian writer wins Arabic Fiction Prize after 20 years in Israeli jail
Writer Basim Khandaqji formerly imprisoned in Israel, wins international Arabic fiction prize for novel exploring themes of family, displacement and genocide.
While imprisoned, Khandaqji crafted poetry anthologies such as "Ceremonies of Dawn" and "Echoes of Midnight Verses". / Photo: AFP / AFP
April 29, 2024

Palestinian writer Basim Khandaqji, jailed 20 years ago in Israel, has won a prestigious prize for Arabic fiction for his novel "A Mask, the Colour of the Sky".

Sunday's award of the 2024 International Prize for Arabic Fiction was announced at a ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

The prize was accepted on Khandaqji's behalf by Rana Idriss, owner of Dar al-Adab, the book's Lebanon-based publisher.

Khandaqji was born in the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Nablus in 1983, and wrote short stories until his arrest in 2004 at the age of 21.

He was convicted and jailed on charges relating to a deadly bombing in Tel Aviv and completed his university education from inside jail via the internet.

'Bitter reality'

The mask in the novel's title refers to the blue identity card that Nur, an archaeologist living in a refugee camp in Ramallah, finds in the pocket of an old coat belonging to an Israeli.

Khandaqji's book was chosen from 133 works submitted to the competition.

Nabil Suleiman, who chaired the jury, said the novel "dissects a complex, bitter reality of family fragmentation, displacement, genocide and racism".

Since being jailed Khandaqji has written poetry collections including "Rituals of the First Time" and "The Breath of a Nocturnal Poem".

He has also written three earlier novels.

SOURCE:AFP
