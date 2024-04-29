Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said he will continue in office “even with more strength” after days of reflection.

“I have decided to continue on with even more strength at the helm of the government of Spain,” he said in a televised speech on Monday.

Sanchez announced last Wednesday that he was mulling resignation after a Madrid court opened a preliminary probe into suspected influence peddling and corruption targeting his wife Begona Gomez.

"I need to stop and think whether I should continue to head the government or whether I should give up this honour," he wrote in a four-page letter posted on X.

Thousands of supporters massed outside the headquarters of Sanchez's Socialist party in Madrid on Saturday chanting "Pedro, stay!"

Spain's public prosecutor's office on Thursday requested the dismissal of the investigation.

But Sanchez, an expert in political survival who has made a career out of taking political gambles, had suspended all his public duties and retreated into silence.

Last Thursday, he had been due to launch his party's campaign for the May 12 regional elections in Catalonia in which his Socialists hope to oust the pro-independence forces from power.

Now, Sanchez could file a confidence motion in parliament to show that he and his minority government are still supported by most lawmakers.

'Harassment' campaign