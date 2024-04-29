The terrorist organisation PKK/YPG has kidnapped a 14-year-old boy from Raqqa province in northern Syria to recruit him into its armed ranks, spokesman for a Kurdish group has announced.

Spokesperson of the opposition Kurdish group 'Independent Kurdish Relation' Redor al Ahmad said that 14-year-old AH was kidnapped by the PKK/YPG terrorists in Raqqa.

Ahmed stated that the terrorist organisation prevented the abducted children from communicating with their families.

The PKK/YPG kidnaps or detains children and young people and takes them to so-called training camps for armed training.

The terrorist organisation has abducted more than 20 children since the beginning of the year in the regions it occupied in Aleppo, Raqqa, the Deir Ezzor and Hasakah provinces to recruit them to its armed cadres.