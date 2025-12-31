Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has said his country does not want Israel to establish a presence in Somaliland, warning Tel Aviv’s recognition of the breakaway region risks bringing its conflicts to the region.

“We have never attacked Israel. We have never created a problem for Israel. We don't want Israel to come to us and bring their problem to us,” Mohamud told TRT World in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

Earlier, Mohamud said the breakaway region of Somaliland has agreed to resettle Palestinians and host an Israeli military base in return for recognition by Israel, citing intelligence reports.

Tel Aviv’s recognition of Somaliland was “very unexpected and strange,” Mohamud told Al Jazeera on Tuesday, adding that it came “out of nowhere” as Israel became the first since 1991 to recognise the region as an independent state.

Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, has operated as a de facto self-governing region without international recognition.

Mogadishu rejects Somaliland’s independence claim, considers the region part of Somalia, and views any direct engagement with it as a violation of the country’s sovereignty.