Pakistan has conferred one of its highest military awards upon General Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, commander of the Turkish Land Forces.

President Asif Ali Zardari conferred on Monday the Nishan-e-Imtiaz or Order of Excellence (Military) upon Bayraktaroglu at a ceremony at the President’s House in the capital Islamabad in recognition of his "illustrious" services and contribution towards strengthening defence relations between Türkiye and Pakistan, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Foreign diplomats and high-ranking military authorities also attended the award ceremony.

The Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) is the highest award that can be awarded to the heads of service chiefs, including top foreign military officers.

Earlier, this month, Pakistan also conferred the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Turkish Chief of General Staff General Metin Gurak.

Defence cooperation