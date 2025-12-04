WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
China urges full enforcement of Gaza ceasefire as Israel continues deadly strikes
Beijing warns the truce remains “very fragile” after new Israeli attacks, saying humanitarian relief and regional stability hinge on honouring the ceasefire agreed in October.
China urges full enforcement of Gaza ceasefire as Israel continues deadly strikes
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian says that Beijing hopes the truce will be fully respected, amid continued Israeli violations. / Reuters
December 4, 2025

China has called for the Gaza ceasefire to be “effectively” implemented, warning that the situation remains “very fragile” amid continued Israeli attacks on the besieged enclave.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a news conference in Beijing on Thursday, responding to questions about fresh Israeli strikes that violated the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10.

RelatedTRT World - Illegal Israeli settlers attack activists as Israeli army expands raids in occupied West Bank

The attacks came shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to “respond accordingly” following the injury of several soldiers in clashes with Palestinian resistance groups Hamas members in Rafah on Wednesday.

RECOMMENDED

Lin said Beijing hopes the truce will be fully respected, humanitarian suffering will be meaningfully eased, and that “peace and stability in the region will be restored as soon as possible,” according to the state-run Global Times.

Phase one of the ceasefire arrangement includes a swap of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, along with plans to rebuild Gaza and form a new governing structure that excludes Hamas.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 70,000 Palestinians—mostly women and children—and wounded nearly 171,000 others.

RelatedTRT World - Phase two of Gaza plan will begin 'pretty soon' — Trump
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return
Israel kills three more Palestinians in Gaza despite truce entering next stage